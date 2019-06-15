PEBBLE BEACH—A runaway golf cart slammed into the crowd at Pebble Beach during the 2019 U.S. Open on Friday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a vendor had loaded a cart with boxes to make deliveries. At Pebble Beach's 16th hole, the worker parked the car and walked away. Around 10:20 a.m., a box on the front seat fell on the accelerator, sending the cart into the gallery.

The cart hit five people, including the vendor, who was ultimately able to stop the vehicle.

TheCalifornian.com was the first to report the story.

Two of the five people were sent to the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. According to the CHP, the injured ranged from 25 to 82, with one of them a woman.

(This post will be updated as more information is released.)