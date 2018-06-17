Trending
U.S. Open 2018: This NSFW commentary of Phil Mickelson's quick rake is too good not to share

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The aftermath of Phil Mickelson's peculiar putt on Shinnecock's 13th green during Saturday's third round has seen plenty of fiery takes from media members and fans dumbfounded by what Lefty did. Some called for him to withdraw since the USGA opted not to disqualify him. Obviously, it's not nearly as serious a situation as those around the game are making it out to be. No one died, but many of the opinions have their validity.

Then there are those who chose to make light of the situation, including Phil and Andrew "Beef" Johnston, who yucked it up as they walked off the 13th green like nothing even happened. Others, like the famously hilarious ClubProGuy, had an absolute field day on Twitter.

But the best thing we saw came from the Instagram account of Bob Menery, who many on social media know as that guy that commentates sports highlights in the ways real announcers can't. Here's what he hilariously came up with for Mickelson's quick rake. Warning - there's a ton of bad language in this one:

Phenomenal work by Menery, whose video is closing in on 350,000 views and is already well over 2,000 comments. If you've never heard of Menery, he's likely about to add to his 1 million followers with a ton of golf fans heading over to his page. Here's some of his other great videos. Again, NSFW:

Let's hope something else insane happens on Sunday at Shinnecock, just for Menery's commentary.

