Under Armour's ColdGear Collection offers golfers scientifically proven options to stay warm

Whether we’re ready for it or not, cold weather golf season is rapidly approaching. This might convince some to put the clubs into storage, but as long as the skies are clear of snow and the ground isn’t frozen, you can still get a few more weeks of golf in. You can that is, as long as you have the right apparel to combat the weather.

The engineers at Under Armour studied how cold weather can impact muscles and performance to develop the new Under Armour ColdGear Collection that utilizes your body heat to maintain an optimal internal temperature, without sacrificing performance or comfort.

The line offers options for layering and single-piece warmth. As a baselayer, pieces like the Under Armour ColdGear Fitted Funnel Neck Shirt ($55) or the Under Armour Base 3.0 Crew ($75), conserve body heat and feel like a next-to-skin layer that won’t restrict movement or add friction. The fitted design is snug but won’t squeeze, and each piece is extremely slick and athletic looking so you don’t have to choose between style or warmth.

The layering pieces have a lightweight feel that are optimized to work together, not against each other. The Insulated Half Zip Jacket ($150) has panels of dual-layer fabric to add warmth, is water-resistant, and the lightweight woven fabric is extra breathable. Details like the mocked collar, binding at the hem and cuffs and subtle pockets, make this layering piece a standout.

Another headliner in this line that is great for all-weather golf is the UA Storm SweaterFleece Quarter Zip ($70). It looks like a posh golf sweater but has the properties of a rain jacket. The UA Storm technology repels water with the look and feel of a heathered fleece.

The quick dry and odor control properties throughout the entire line ensure that the extra warmth doesn’t translate into a soggy, smelly workout. A zinc-based antimicrobial on the fabric avoids odor and bacteria build up. Moisture management prevents chafing or sweaty discomfort by pulling out sweat and excess heat.

For bottoms, the ColdGear Run Tapered pants ($75) might be able to pass at more casual clubs or ranges. The tapered leg fit gives these sweatpants a more polished and tailored look. They’re designed for running so the elastic waistband and internal drawcord ensure comfort and a secure fit while the stretch construction increases mobility below the belt.

If you’re into leggings—and why not, everyone is wearing them now—the UA ColdGear Armour Compression leggings ($50) are top notch. The brushed interior is super warm, strategic inseam panels provide excellent ventilation and the ultra-tight compression fit gives a great locked-in feel.

For those not quite on the leggings bandwagon, the less tight-fitting UA Base ($50) are a touch looser so the fit is next-to-skin but not too compressed. These work great as a layer in the coldest conditions but have functional stretch and a working fly for an easier wear. If you’re cringing at the thought of bottoms this tight, check out the UA Sportstyle Joggers ($60). It’s an on-trend cut that you can feel comfortable in. The knit fabric is durable with the softest feel that traps warmth. They come in a few different colors, the black colorway is classic while the moss green version offers a functional high-fashion option.

