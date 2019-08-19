Tour Championship 2019: Justin Thomas—and his two-shot head start—is favored to win, according to these interesting odds

In what shouldn't be a shock to anyone, Justin Thomas is favored to win this week's Tour Championship. After all, he was staked to a two-shot lead before he even arrived in Atlanta.

With a three-shot win on Sunday at the BMW Championship , Thomas moved to No. 1 on the FedEx Cup points list heading into the season finale. As a result, he'll benefit from a head start over the rest of the field as part of a new tweak to the tour's postseason .

Based on his standing, Thomas will begin the tournament at 10 under, two shots ahead of No. 2, Patrick Cantlay, at eight under. Here's a look at the leader board before any of the 30 players in the field at East Lake hit a shot:

-10: Thomas

-8: Cantlay

-7: Koepka

-6: Reed

-5: McIlroy

-4: Rahm, Kuchar, Schauffele, Simpson, Ancer

-3: Woodland, Finau, Scott, D. Johnson, Matsuyama

-2: Casey, Rose, Snedeker, Fowler, Kisner

-1: Leishman, Fleetwood, Conners, Im, Reavie

E: DeChambeau, Oosthuizen, Howell III, Glover, Kokrak

So how would oddsmakers react to this first-of-its-kind format? On Monday, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook released these odds for the tournament:

Sure, Thomas has the lead, and he's coming off a win, and it's a 30-man field, but 9 to 4? That's a bit steep. I'm liking Jon Rahm (16/) and 2017 Tour Championship winner Xander Schauffele (25/1), who are both starting six shots behind, a lot more.

Not listed above are the longest of long shots this week, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak, and Corey Conners, all at 300/1. That seems like pretty good value for anyone against such a limited field, but again, these guys are starting well back so don't think you're getting a total steal.

The "winner" of the Tour Championship, AKA the person who finishes on top of this staggered leader board, will also win the FedEx Cup and the $15 million bonus. The PGA Tour will also keep a more standard leader board so that Official World Golf Ranking points can be awarded, but that secondary leader board won't be promoted throughout the tournament's coverage . Should be an interesting week!

