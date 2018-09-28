Trending
Well look at that

Today, for the first time in tennis history, no man under age 30 holds a grand slam singles title

By
2 hours ago
US Open 2018
Anadolu AgencyNEW YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 5: Marin Cilic of Croatia leaves the court following defeat during US Open men's singles quarterfinals match against Kei Nishikori (not seen) of Japan on September 5, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

In 1877, Spencer Gore won the first Wimbledon tennis tournament, defeating William Marshall 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in front of a crowd of 200 spectators at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. He didn't know it at the time, but he had just become the first grand slam singles champion in tennis history.

Gore was 27 years old when he won Wimbledon. Since that mid-July day, there has always been a male tennis player under the age of 30 who held a grand slam singles title. For 141 years, the reign of the 20-somethings went unbroken.

That streak has come to an end.

Marin Cilic, winner of the 2014 U.S. Open, celebrates his 30th birthday today. A week ago, Juan Martin Del Potro—2009 U.S. Open champ—also turned 30. As they wave goodbye to their 20s, they leave...

Nobody.

Let's state it again, for emphasis: For the first time in 141 years, since the advent of grand slam tennis, there is no current male title holder on the planet Earth under the age of 30.

Clearly, this is a testament to the ahistorical dominance of three men: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. They now hold the top three spots in "grand slams won" despite the fact that they played in the same era and are still active. We don't need to go into great depth here—their greatness speaks for itself. But this bizarre statistic is just further evidence of how thoroughly they have hoarded the oxygen of the tennis universe, suffocating an entire generation in a way that has never been seen in the sport's long history.

For those curious, I showed my work below. Each man listed was both A, a grand slam singles champion and B, younger than 30 for the tournaments listed. Don't be confused—they did not win the titles listed in every case. Some had won their first title before, but the way I checked my hunch was to find a champion in his 20s, list the range of grand slam tournaments that person "covered" until he turned 30, and then find someone still under 30 who overlapped. These were far from the only male 20-something title-holders at the time listed; they're just the ones I used to prove my thesis.

Spencer Gore - 1877 Wimbledon to Wimbledon '78

Frank Hadow - Wimbledon '78 to Wimbledon '84

Richard Sears - Wimbledon '84 to '91 USO

Willoughby Hamiltin - '91 USO to '94 USO

Laurence Riboulet - '94 USO to '00 USO

Malcolm Whitman - '00 USO to '06 USO

Maxime Decugis - '06 USO '12 USO

Richard Williams - '12 USO to '20 USO

Gerald Patterson - '20 USO to '25 USO

Rene Lacoste - '25 USO to '33 USO

Sidney Wood - '33 USO to '41 USO

John Bromwich - '41 USO to '48 USO

Jack Kramer - '48 USO to '51 Wimbledon

Frank Sedgman - '51 Wimbledon to '57 USO

Ashley Cooper - '57 USO to '66 USO

Tony Roche - '66 USO to '68 USO

Arthur Ashe - USO '68 to French '73

Jan Kodes - French '73 to French '74

Bjorn Bjorg - French '74 to French '83

Yannick Noah - French '83 to French '89

Michael Chang - French '89 to Wimbledon '92

Andre Agassi - Wimbledon '92 to Aussie '99

Carlos Moya - French '99 to Wimbledon '05

Rafael Nadal - French 2005 to French 2016

Marin Cilic - French 2016 to Sept. 28, 2018

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Well look at that

Today, for the first time in tennis history, no man under age 30 holds a grand slam singles...

2 hours ago
Ryder Cup 2018

Ryder Cup 2018: The craziest fans from day 1 of the Ryder Cup

4 hours ago
Style

Ryder Cup 2018: Both teams wore red and it created a ton of confusion

6 hours ago
Savvy Moves

Chris Conte hilariously pokes fun at himself three days after getting stiff-armed into...

10 hours ago
Member's Bounce

Ryder Cup 2018: Watch Tony Finau get incredibly lucky bounce off plank, setting up easy birdie

11 hours ago
Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods plays prank on former Ryder Cup opponent with a cruel reminder of their match at...

September 27, 2018
Whoops

CC Sabathia costs himself $500K with one pitch, is a ride or die teammate

September 27, 2018
Such a Tease

The Hartford Whalers are back!...sort of

September 27, 2018
MLB

A former MLB All-Star has turned into a real-life Indiana Jones

September 27, 2018
GrittyGate

Penguins fans photoshop Gritty into random stock images to horrifying effect

September 27, 2018
Let It Rain

Lakers Ukrainian rookie drills 20 straight 3s in practice, instantly becomes LeBron's secret...

September 27, 2018
Retro Gaming

Walmart is selling $299 arcade games because we have a weird fetish for crappy graphics

September 27, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: When will Le'Veon Bell play football again?

September 27, 2018
Daggers

Base running gaffe could cause Cardinals to miss postseason in excruciating fashion

September 27, 2018
When in Paris

Ryder Cup 2018: The five Frenchiest things you can buy at the Merchandise Shop

September 27, 2018
WAGS

Photos: Ryder Cup WAGs enjoy their big night out

September 26, 2018
Big Sexy

This Kingsford Charcoal commercial starring Bartolo Colon is Big Sexy's finest hour

September 26, 2018
Hidden Talents

PGA Tour caddie uses off-season to create Oscar-level movie trailer involving his boss

September 26, 2018
Related
The LoopWimbledon is the embarrassing mess of the sports un…
The LoopTime Capsule: It's 4 p.m. Sunday, I believe the Jag…
The LoopMLB is letting Robinson Cano back, and then suspend…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection