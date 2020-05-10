Had the coronavirus not put a halt to professional golf, officials with the PGA of America would be putting the finishing touches on TPC Harding Park in anticipation of holding the PGA Championship this week in San Francisco. Instead, golf fans, like with the Masters a month ago, will once more be left to fill the major championship void.

The good news: ESPN and CBS will be there to help. The official broadcasters for the 2020 PGA, which has been rescheduled for Aug. 6-9, will be re-airing past telecasts of that PGA Championship throughout the week in much the same way they did a month ago during the Masters.

On Thursday (May 14), ESPN will show from noon to 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2, the final round of the 2017 PGA, where Justin Thomas won his first major title at Quail Hollow Club. Immediately after, ESPN2 with air the final round of the 2014 PGA at Valhalla, where Rory McIlroy raced darkness to win his second PGA title and fourth career major.

ESPN comes back on ESPN2 with two more PGA rebroadcast on Friday (May 15). At 7 p.m., is the re-airing of the 1999 PGA Championship at Medinah and the infamous clash between a 23-year-old Tiger Woods and a 19-year-old Sergio Garcia. At 9:30 p.m., fans can see the 2019 PGA, with Brooks Koepka holding on to win at Bethpage Black.

Over the weekend, CBS picks up with coverage. On Saturday, (May 16), the network will show from 2:30-6 p.m. EDT the final round of the 2018 PGA, where Brooks Koepka outlasted Tiger Woods among others to win the Wanamaker Trophy at the Bellerive in St. Louis. Then on Sunday (May 17), CBS will re-broadcast from 3-6 p.m. EDT the final round of the 2000 PGA, in which Woods held off journeyman Bob May in a playoff at Valhalla Golf Club to win his third straight major title.

Pinterest David Cannon Tiger Woods points towards his ball as it disappears for another birdie during the final round of the 2000 PGA Championship.

If the re-airing of final rounds doesn’t satisfy fans’ hunger for PGA Championship coverage, CBS Sports Network and the Golf Channel will the PGA Championship official highlight videos throughout the week. Each channel will show several of the recent. On Wednesday (May 13), Golf Channel will air the highlight videos from 1945, 1962, 1969, 1972 culminating with a rebroadcast of the final round of the 1974 PGA, where Lee Trevino beats Jack Nicklaus at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C.

On Thursday (May 14) you can see rare highlights of the 1974, 1975 1976 and 1980 championships.

