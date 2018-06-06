Trending
Highest-Paid

Tiger Woods leads list of five golfers on Forbes' 100 highest-paid athletes ranking

By
3 hours ago
Tiger Woods
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tiger Woods hasn't finished on top of a score board since 2013. But Woods is still coming in first when it comes to the bank account.

Forbes released its annual World's 100 Highest Paid Athletes ranking this week, with the 42-year-old ranking 16th on the list at $43.3 million. While that's a far cry from his hey day—for over a decade, Woods was No. 1 overall, hauling in over $100 million on multiple occasions—he's still the top golfer on the list. $42 million come from endorsements, including sponsorship deals with Upper Deck, TaylorMade, Monster Energy, Bridgestone, Hero Motocorp, Nike, and Rolex.

According to Forbes, only Woods, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (who earned the crown with $285 million, $275 million from his fight with Conor McGregor) and soccer star Ronaldo have topped the list in the last 18 years.

Aside from Tiger, four other golfers made the ranking: Phil Mickelson at No. 22 ($41.3 million), No. 23 Jordan Spieth ($41.2 million), No. 26 Rory McIlroy ($37.7 million) and No. 66 Justin Thomas ($26 million). The reigning Player of the Year is unique in that the majority of his cash came from earnings ($21 million) compared to endorsement ($5 million).

The list only includes active athletes. After Mayweather the top-earning American was LeBron James (No. 6 overall) at $85.5 million, with Steph Curry (No. 8) not far behind at $76.9 million.

Like The Loop on Facebook

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Nothing Gold Can Stay

IHOP is dropping "pancakes" from its name and we don't know who to trust anymore

3 hours ago
Highest-Paid

Tiger Woods leads list of five golfers on Forbes' 100 highest-paid athletes ranking

3 hours ago
Tiger Shark

Tiger Woods goes full Bond-villain, pulls up to U.S. Open in $20 million yacht

5 hours ago
Man Crush

Tiger Woods' biggest fan might be a fellow PGA Tour pro

7 hours ago
Love At First Sight

Missed Connection: The Padres fan who caught a foul ball in her beer and chugged it last night

7 hours ago
2018 U.S. Open

NHL ref, cancer survivor, and total legend qualifies for 2018 U.S. Open

9 hours ago
True Heroism

One man's desperate race to save his drone is the most dramatic thing you'll watch all week

June 5, 2018
For The Rest Of Us

Father's Day gift ideas for fathers who aren't very good

June 5, 2018
Fake News Bulletin

Here's a bunch of hypothetical Fox News headlines for random Eagles photos

June 5, 2018
Golf Rage

Man gets beaten with putter after asking to play through foursome at Oklahoma golf course

June 5, 2018
The Grind

Bryson DeChambeau's big win, Holly Sonders' slip of the tongue, and Michael Phelps makes a...

June 5, 2018
Boban Goes to Tinseltown

Clippers center Boban Marjanović to play assassin in 'John Wick: Chapter 3'

June 5, 2018
Father's Day 2018

Jim Beam giving away $25 Father's Day vacations to their Kentucky distillery

June 4, 2018
Big Ten Beef

Urban Meyer throws shade at Michigan while Jim Harbaugh has to stand there and take it

June 4, 2018
Baseball

What the hell is going on in this minor-league baseball game?

June 4, 2018
Athletes Looking Silly

Not that it matters, but Julio Jones is VERY bad at kickball

June 4, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The cancelation of Serena vs. Sharapova is the cruel sports tease of the week

June 4, 2018
Meltdowns

Incredible footage following J.R. Smith's NBA Finals fail shows Cavs had NO chance in OT

June 4, 2018
Related
The LoopThe Grind: Bentley golf carts, elephant rides, and …
The LoopRory McIlroy shares some deep thoughts about the Mc…
The LoopReport: Tiger Woods is no longer the highest-paid g…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection