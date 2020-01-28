Tiger Woods announces Joseph Bramlett as this year's Charlie Sifford exemption into Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that Joseph Bramlett has received this year's Charlie Sifford Memorial exemption into the Genesis Invitational.

Bramlett, who in 2002 was the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Amateur, was the first minority player in three decades to earn a card at Q-School in 2010. He ended up losing his card in 2011, then suffered a series of career setbacks due to an annular tear to his L4 and L5 discs, a painful and debilitating injury. He consulted 15 spinal surgeons who offered a unanimous opinion: An operation would more than likely end his career.

But Bramlett rebuilt his swing and improved his flexibility, and regained his PGA Tour card last season thanks to a strong performance in the Korn Ferry Finals. He's made eight starts in the 2019-20 Tour season with five made cuts, his best finish a T-14 at the Greenbrier.

“It’s great seeing Joseph back on Tour,” Woods said of his fellow Stanford Cardinal. “The determination to rebuild his swing and regain his card shows the perseverance Charlie would have admired. I look forward to seeing Joseph at Riviera this year.”

Since 2009 the honor has been given to a golfer representing a minority background to play in the annual PGA Tour event at Riviera. Bramlett was given the exemption in 2011, making him the first two-time recipient of the Sifford.

“Being selected to represent and promote the diversity of the game through this tournament in 2011 was an experience that I’ll never forget,” Bramlett said. “Receiving the exemption again in 2020 is a huge honor, but an even greater opportunity for me to carry on Mr. Sifford’s legacy of promoting the game of golf to minority communities across the country. I sincerely thank Tiger and TGR Foundation for this opportunity and for all the incredible work they do throughout the year.”

This year's Genesis, which is hosted by Woods, begins Feb. 13. J.B. Holmes is the defending champ.

