Tiger and former caddie Mike "Fluff" Cowan hug it out on the range, hearts melt everywhere

If you haven't noticed yet, Tiger Woods has clearly moved on from his disappointing performance in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, where he missed the cut. The man is all smiles this week at the Quicken Loan National, almost to an aggressive degree, like in these photos of him LOLing his damn face off at Kevin Na, of all people.

I don't doubt Na is a funny guy, but goodness gracious, Woods is howling in that third picture. Must have been a real knee-slapper. A search on Getty also yields multiple snaps of Woods flashing that million-dollar smile. He's clearly in incredibly good spirits, and this video captured by the PGA Tour furthers that notion. Here's Tiger on the range bro-hugging it out with former caddie Mike "Fluff" Cowan, causing hearts throughout the golf world to melt:

Adorable, and Fluff even made sure to toss him a ball like old times. Fluff began carrying Tiger's bag when he first turned professional in 1996, and the duo went on to win seven PGA Tour events together, including the 1997 Masters, which Woods won by an astounding 12 shots. They parted ways in 1999 due to multiple issues, one of them being that Fluff had revealed their financial agreement to Golf Digest. As they say, time heals all wounds.

