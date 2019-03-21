Thomas Pieters engraves "FOR SALE" on his golf bag hoping to snag sponsorship

News & Toursan hour ago

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day One
Warren LittleDOHA, QATAR - MARCH 07: Thomas Pieters of Belgium and caddie Adam Marrow in discusssion as they assess his second shot on the 10th hole during day one of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha GC on March 07, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Thomas Pieters has made over $10 million on the European and PGA Tours since turning pro in 2013. He also has lucrative endorsement deals with Nike and Callaway Golf.

But the moment you stop hustlin' is the moment money stops guzzlin,' as 20th century philosopher Snoop Dogg once said, which explains why Pieters' golf bag has an engraved "FOR SALE" in three languages on his golf bag, hoping to snag another sponsorship.

South African golf instructor Jamie Gough snapped a photo of Pieters' bag at this week's European Tour Maybank Championship. Pieters had been using his bag to promote his brother's creative agency as well as a Belgian golf tournament. However, it appears Pieters is looking to further pad the bank account, making his plea known in English, Japanese and Dutch.

Though Pieters' star has fallen since dashing runs at the 2016 Ryder Cup and 2017 Masters, he remains ranked inside the world top 100. And whatever company inks the 27-year-old can rest assured, as his bag attests, that he's a creative soul.

We'd like to throw ourselves into the mix, but according to our research, the price tag on such real estate can run anywhere from $10,000 to six figures. Considering we have (checks wallet) $42, two expired Starbucks cards and a temporary St. Andrews public library card from 2009, Pieters might be out of our range. But best of luck to his prospective endorsers.

