Trending
Rahm Rage

This Jon Rahm stare down would get him suspended at least one year from the Korean Tour

By
October 4, 2019

Jon Rahm has never and will never shy away from showing his emotions on the golf course. While he's never gone full Bio Kim and flipped a fan the bird, he's had his fair share of outbursts, though they are usually always directed at himself for his own poor play.

But on Thursday at the Spanish Open, Rahm had a little run-in with a fan behind the sixth tee. Immediately following impact, the fiery Spaniard dropped his club in disgust , turned around, stared directly at whoever angered him and gave him the famous Club Pro Guy stance. Here's the video captured by Golf Channel:

It's unclear which fan it was or what they did, but whatever it was it obviously irked Rahm. There were multiple people with phones out filming, but we don't want to assume.

Our question is, between the club drop, the stare down, the histrionics and the hard club slam into the bag, how long would this get Rahm suspended on the Korean Tour? One tournament? One month? The rest of the year? Luckily, Rahm doesn't have to find out, and he certainly won't have to kneel in front of any cameras and apologize.

RELATED: Jon Rahm gets roasted by fellow European tour pro Thomas Pieters for his outfit at Wimbledon

MORE FROM THE LOOP
SC Top 10

Devils center Blake Coleman scores goal of the year, possibly the decade, maybe even the...

7 hours ago
Rahm Rage

This Jon Rahm stare down would get him suspended at least one year from the Korean Tour

October 4, 2019
Weird Golf News

Florida man beats mechanic with golf club for fixing car too slow, because Florida man

October 4, 2019
Cool Story, Troy

Troy Aikman continues year of the roast by crapping on Cooper Kupp's dad on live television

October 4, 2019
Twitter Heroes

PGA Tour's Twitter King absolutely destroys Twitter troll after bad round

October 4, 2019
Legends Never Die

Chipper Jones (Yep, that Chipper Jones) made the play of Game 1 between the Braves and...

October 4, 2019
POW, right in the kisser

Milan Lucic wasted absolutely no time beating somebody's face in, remains the NHL's last real...

October 4, 2019
Hot Starts

Rangers player takes digger during player introductions, kicks off season in style

October 4, 2019
STATS

Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett combined for NFL's "most improbable" completion, because say...

October 4, 2019
Great, Just Great

Buy your holiday scotch now, because it's about to get A LOT more expensive

October 3, 2019
Barry

This footage of Barry Sanders throwing down in 1991 proves he's humanity's all-time GOAT

October 3, 2019
Worthy Causes

Where can we buy one of these "Free Bio Kim" hats that Kevin Na's caddie is wearing at the...

October 3, 2019
Cheat Codes

Patrick Mahomes explains why he looked back at ref before big run, remains NFL's most good...

October 3, 2019
Worlds Colliding

Cardi B explains why she plans to name her next album "Tiger Woods" (Seriously, this is...

October 3, 2019
Rub Some Dirt On It

Senators defenseman miraculously stops potential Auston Matthews hat trick, gets face full of...

October 3, 2019
Kids These Days

16-year-old Barcelona star Ansu Fati misses Champions League clash due to growing pains

October 2, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Are we...

October 2, 2019
Johnny Being Johnny

Kevin Na's walk-in putts have nothing on Johnny Miller's amazingly badass no-look "walk-away"...

October 2, 2019
Related
The LoopDevils center Blake Coleman scores goal of the year…
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson's slicing shot from a gravel lie is …
Golf News & ToursCome for the 14-club challenge between the two Ryde…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection