Trending
We'll Allow It

This fan's Harry Potter-themed shout for Lanto Griffin at the Travelers Championship is worthy of praise

By
an hour ago

Last Sunday afternoon at the U.S. Open I made my way to the first tee at Shinnecock looking to catch the Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose pairing as they teed off in the final round. Once they arrived, I positioned myself left of the tee box and kneeled down so the fans behind me could see the two major champions begin their round. That's when I heard a conversation between two friends directly over my left shoulder that made my eyes roll to the back of my head.

"Dude, I have the broadcast on in my headphones, I can hear what's going on," said the one guy to his friend. OK, that's fine, I thought. What golf diehard wouldn't want to hear what else is going on out on the course that they can't see? Sounds like a novel idea now that I thought about it.

Yeah, that wasn't the case with these two.

Once Stenson struck his tee shot, the other fan screamed something incredibly stupid, just as many New York fans did throughout the week. He did the same for Rose. Cringeworthy stuff, but not nearly as cringeworthy as what his friend said to him afterwards.

"YO! I could hear you on the broadcast!!"

Is this really what it's come to? Screaming inane shit as loud as possible in the hopes that one of your buddies hears you? Wow, sick man! Obviously, these weren't the only two bozos on the property last week, and they certainly won't be the last two we see/hear on the PGA Tour this season. Still, it was lamest of the lame, furthering the argument that guys that scream this crap should be booted from the property. And this is coming from a person who was once on the other side of the argument. The side of "oh, get a grip, it happens to every other athlete in every sport." But this particular instance made me realize how annoyingly over-the-top its gotten.

With all that being said, I may have just changed my stance once again, because if other fans can get as creative as this one did at the Travelers Championship on Saturday, then maybe we can let it slide. Rory McIlroy and Lanto Griffin, whose journey to the PGA Tour has been a fascinating one, were paired together in the third round at TPC River Highlands, and when Griffin made contact on his opening tee shot, a fan broke out a hilarious, Harry Potter-themed shout that's worthy of praise. Extra points for the pun of course:

If you get a tour pro to actually laugh, you know you're doing something right. So shoutout to this fan for finally yelling something better than "mashed potatoes" or "light the candle."

RELATED: Lanto Griffin — From Broke To The PGA Tour In Five Months

MORE FROM THE LOOP
We'll Allow It

This fan's Harry Potter-themed shout for Lanto Griffin at the Travelers Championship is worthy...

an hour ago
Legends

This tour pro has the funniest swing ever -- and he's about to qualify for the British Open

13 hours ago
Welcome To The NBA

Andre Iguodala is a fan of Luka Doncic's mom, let's everyone know during NBA Draft

June 22, 2018
NBA

Mikal Bridges celebrates draft with hometown Sixers, promptly traded to depths of NBA hell

June 22, 2018
Bulletproof

SEC supervillain Lane Kiffin was asked to wear a bulletproof vest when returning to Tennessee...

June 21, 2018
Fails

Darren Rovell bricks dunk on 7-foot rim, remains world's worst basketball player

June 21, 2018
Hardware issues

Brooks Koepka on the whereabouts of his U.S. Open trophy: "I don't even know"

June 21, 2018
Dream Pads

Derek Jeter lists his New York castle (Yes, CASTLE) for $14.75 million

June 21, 2018
Viral Videos

Man falls asleep at College World Series, ESPN sends reporter to make sure he's alive

June 21, 2018
Sold!

NHL 19 has a pond hockey mode that looks awesome but will likely be a huge let down

June 21, 2018
2018 World Cup

One week into the World Cup and Russia is already running out of beer

June 21, 2018
Kinda NSFW

The Greg Norman "Body Issue" pictures are in and they're . . . well, you decide

June 21, 2018
Throwback Thursday

We all wish we could age as well as the PGA Tour's Kevin Na

June 21, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (maybe) expertly troll Phil Mickelson on Instagram

June 21, 2018
Weird Golf News

British teen gets driving ban for drunkenly going to McDonald's drive-through in golf cart

June 20, 2018
Tour Life

Justin Rose's wife owns a stud racehorse with a perfect name

June 20, 2018
MLB

"Are baseball players athletes?" debate takes dramatic turn as Cubs pitcher injures himself on...

June 20, 2018
SEC! SEC! SEC!

Mississippi State baseball fan dupes news channel with phenomenal deadpan delivery of fake...

June 20, 2018
Related
The LoopThese Dallas Mavericks fans sitting courtside proba…
The LoopThey are greasing light poles with Crisco in Philad…
The LoopLe'Veon Bell dishes out crushing blow to the New Yo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection