Trending
Monday Superlatives

The Streaker, whether clothed or nude, is sports' most vulnerable creature

By
2 hours ago

I ask you, friends: Are people who jump down from the stands, run around the field/course/court like idiots, and bring a halt to a game...not people? Do they not bleed red blood like you and me? Are they not deserving of mercy, bedeviled as they are by drunkenness and stupidity and a crushing desire for temporary fame?

This guy decided to streak (I use that word regardless of the person's state of dress, because as far as I know we don't have a word to distinguish between naked and clothed streaking) at a CFL game, and look what happened to him:

Loading

View on Instagram

Then this guy made the same move during a rain delay at the College World Series:

Loading

View on Instagram

A few thoughts:

1. Streakers need to start using some defensive maneuvers. You can't just sit there and let someone have a free shot at you! Try a damn spin move!

2. Have we just decided that violent assault is totally cool now if someone streaks? I'm not necessarily saying I want that player or that security dude prosecuted, but is it really necessary to use that much force? I say it's excessive!

3. I get that the ultimate trump card here is the deranged Steffi Graf fan who stabbed Monica Seles, and I guess that's the standard by which we're judging the potential threat of anyone who leaps from the stands. But at this point, with thousands and possibly tens of thousands of non-stabbers set against one stabber, can't we adjust? Maybe I'm naive. Maybe I'm living in fantasy world. Maybe these people deserve to be maimed. But a fellow can dream, can't he?

4. However, if any streaker gets even remotely close to my precious New York Yankees, there should be someone on site to take them down. And if one approaches Rafa Nadal, I think napalm is in order.

5. Aside from those hypotheticals, I'm declaring the streaker America's newest revolutionary. Considering the danger involved, these men are national heroes. We finally have our Che Guevara.

The Ultimate Event Redeemers of the Week: Mexico

Before Mexico took down Germany, here was the one paragraph summary of the World Cup from the mind of a non-soccer fan who watches every two years for the Euros and the World Cup:

No America, which means I can't annoy my soccer friends with the delusional insistence that we're going to win this time, and no going crazy and spilling beer on everyone when we have our one good moment. The favorites mostly winning, and every European team either winning against an non-Euro opponent or tying each other. (Seriously, in Euro vs. non-Euro matches, the Euros were 5-0-1.) Messi letting everyone down. Every African team losing. Cristiano Ronaldo being unfairly good at his job for someone so good-looking. Predictability everywhere.

Then Mexico came along, and they beat the evil Germans—defending World Cup champs—with this goal:

Not only that, but they seemed to totally outplay the Germans, and probably should have finished with three or four goals. It was terrific, and I absolutely loved this shot of a group of Mexican fans surrounded by sullen Germans cheering at the Brandenburg Gate:

This is, quite literally, the only good moment of the World Cup so far. Right now I'm half-watching Sweden and South Korea fight to a boring 0-0 halftime tie, and later we'll get to watch England attempt not to embarrass itself against Tunisia. But Mexico? That was a very good moment. And even though they'll almost surely flame out later in the event and we'll have to watch some horrendous 0-0 penalty kick war of attrition between two European sides in the final, I'm glad it happened.

Best Anti-Phil Mickelson Take of the Weekend: John Hopkins, Very British Man

The reaction to Phil Mickelson stopping his own putt at the U.S. Open, which was both hilarious and not really that big a deal considering he was roughly 89 over par at the time, was comically melodramatic. Nobody can get their metaphorical undergarments in a bunch like golf media, and suffice it to say that I don't agree with the take that Phil Mickelson has ruined his legacy. Enough said on that front.

HOWEVER, if you are going to take Phil to task, Global Golf Post's John Hopkins did it the right way. And the very British way:

Like I said, I don't agree with the take at all, but after listening to that bit of invective, which was part understatement and part vicious chastening mixed with just a hint of residual colonial pomposity, I'm ready to throw Phil in the king's debtor prison, where he shall languish and rot for a fortnight. Place his four limbs on the four walls of the kingdom as an example to the Caledonians!

The "You Think Conditions Are Bad at Shinnecock? Hold My Beer" Golf Course of the Week:

Meanwhile, in Scotland...

The Resilient Athlete of the Century: This Horse

This racehorse FELL, half-dumped his jockey, and then...well, watch, starting at the 1:10 mark:

As someone who has unfortunately seen a horse fall living during a race, I know firsthand that it often means a swift trip to the glue factory. One of my childhood traumas involved a trip to Saratoga when they had to bring on the scrim and put the horse out of its misery. Not fun! But to fall, get up, keep the jockey on your back and win? Des De Jeu (English: "The Game") is the Louis Zamperini of horses.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Historical oddities

The mildly creepy connection between repeat U.S. Open winners and rising LSU seniors

20 minutes ago
Memorabilia

You can buy the jersey J.R. Smith was wearing when he forgot the score of Game 1

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The Streaker, whether clothed or nude, is sports' most vulnerable creature

2 hours ago
Local Boy Makes Good

How Brooks Koepka won fans for life in his Southampton neighborhood last week

2 hours ago
2018 World Cup

Grandmother goes viral for blessing entire Mexico national team before World Cup upset

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

Wait a minute, Mo Bamba has the NBA's biggest wingspan AND smoothest jumper?!

3 hours ago
Bouncebacks

U.S. Open 2018: Brooks Koepka's girlfriend is correctly identified this time by Fox Sports'...

18 hours ago
Hirsute Hall of Fame

These photos of Tommy Fleetwood without his long hair and scruffy beard are amazing

21 hours ago
Shared Traits

The one less-than-obvious thing pro golfers and pro hockey players have in common, according...

June 17, 2018
Viral Videos

U.S. Open 2018: This NSFW commentary of Phil Mickelson's quick rake is too good not to share

June 17, 2018
Golfers We Like

U.S. Open 2018: Brooks Koepka's girlfriend Jena Sims on Joe Buck's mistake and being the new...

June 17, 2018
Whoops

U.S. Open 2018: Henrik Stenson's reaction to finding out he dropped an F-bomb on live TV was...

June 16, 2018
Gambling

U.S. Open 2018: Why Phil Mickelson's crazy penalty had gamblers cashing in

June 16, 2018
Random Daggers

U.S. Open 2018: Jets fan sees Sam Darnold, screams "J-E-T-S!" in tour pro's backswing

June 16, 2018
Random Connections

U.S. Open 2018: Daniel Tosh is ticked at whoever cost his nephew a two-stroke penalty at the...

June 16, 2018
User Error

The time I crashed a drone into a tree at Shinnecock (which is hard to do)

June 16, 2018
The U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2018: FOX learns the downside of enhanced audio as mics catch vulgar conversation...

June 16, 2018
Gambling and golf

Paul Azinger, Phil Mickelson and a spirited gambling game of Hammer, with no shortage of trash...

June 15, 2018
Related
The LoopThe Presidents Cup is dead—here's how to resurrect …
The LoopIn the early going at Hazeltine, already a decidedl…
The LoopLeBron staying in Cleveland would be boring - Golf …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection