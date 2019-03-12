The Masters3 hours ago

The Masters 2019: Augusta National changing its entry policy for tournament and practice rounds

The Masters - Round Three
A year after a major crackdown on re-selling and scalping badges, the Masters has made another change to its gate-entry policy.

Officials have limited the amount of times a patron can enter the grounds for the 2019 tournament, down to two per day. The guideline had allowed for three entries the past two years. The news, which is posted on the Masters website, was first noticed by the Augusta Chronicle.

Patrons have used this re-entry mostly to store merchandise purchases in their vehicles. However, some have shared their badges with family members or friends throughout tournament week, or in other cases, sold their badges to those seeking entry on the venerated grounds.

In recent years Masters officials have given merchandise storage space to patrons, allowing them to dispose of their purchases without having to leave the property, while simultaneously attempting to curb re-sells.

The policy will be enforced during all tournament rounds and practice days. That includes the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

