The Idiot's Guide to 2020 Golf

There will be golf in 2020. A LOT of golf, that is, with everything from a green jacket to a gold medal to golf’s $15 million jackpot up for grabs.

In perhaps no other golf season will so many BIG events be condensed into such a short period of time . But if you have trouble wrapping your head around wrap-around seasons or are just wondering where this year’s major championships are being contested, we’ve got you covered with a handy guide of the game’s biggest events over the next 12 months.

So study up—and plan your vacations accordingly—because you’re not going to want to miss these.