The clubs Sei Young Kim used to win the Mediheal Championship

Sei Young Kim seems to excel under the playoff pressure. After birdieing the par-5 18th hole to cap a sloppy final-round 75, Kim entered a three-way face-off with Bronte Law and Jeongeun Lee6, and promptly birdied the same hole again to win the Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club.

The playoff victory was the fourth time in Kim’s eight LPGA career wins that she went extra holes—or, more specifically, hole. Incredibly, Kim has ended all four of her playoff wins on the first playoff hole.

Starting the day with a three-shot lead, Kim overcame a double bogey-bogey start. "It was really frustrating, because [of] the beginning holes," Kim said. "I try to keep going and focus. That taught me a lot today."

In the playoff, Kim nearly drove into her own divot then struck a 4-iron from 199 yards to the edge of the green. The two-putt birdie sealed the win after Law and Lee6 could do no better than par.

Kim, who recorded 50 of 72 greens in regulation, hit that iron shot with her Mizuno JPX 919 Tour 4-iron. The JPX 919 Tour is an iron with a selectively thinned topline that allowed the company’s engineers to relocate the saved mass in the toe and sole to provide optimum forgiveness.

Another interesting aspect of Kim’s iron set is that her highest-lofted wedge is a 56-degree Titleist Vokey SM7 , which she used to convert five of nine sand-save opportunities.

What Sei Young Kim had in the bag at the Mediheal Championship :

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: TaylorMade M5 , 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash , 13.5 degrees

5-wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero , 18 degrees

Hybrid: Callaway Rogue , 21 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Mizuno JPX 919 Tour

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 56 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist TN2