Patton Kizzire ranked 147th on tour last season in greens in regulation, but his iron game was his strong suit as he won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba for his first PGA Tour victory. Kizzire opened the tournament with a 62, then produced rounds of 66-67 during a 36-hole Sunday marathon to win by one over Rickie Fowler.

Kizzire did so by hitting enough greens to give him a sufficient number of birdie chances. For the week Kizzire hit 75 percent of his greens (54 of 72) and during the fourth round did slightly better, hitting 14 of 18 greens. Kizzire did so using a split set of Titleist’s relatively new 718 line of irons. Kizzire had a 718 T-MB 4iron, a pair of 718 CB irons for his 5- and 6-irons and the rest of his iron set the 718 MB.

The clubs Patton Kizzire used at the OHL Mayakoba Classic

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (Fujikura Atmos 6X), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917F2, 16.5 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist 913H, 190 degrees

Irons (4): Titleist 718 T-MB; (5-6): Titleist 718 CB; (7-PW): Titleist 718 MB

Wedges: Titleist Vokey prototype TVD (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist GoLo Tour