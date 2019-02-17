The clubs Nelly Korda used to win the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open

Nelly Korda’s family has a long history of success in Australia, including father Petr winning the 1998 Australian Open tennis title and sister Jessica capturing the 2012 Women’s Australian Open golf crown. Nelly joined the club with a two-shot win at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, closing with a 5-under 67 en route to a 17-under-par 271 total.

Korda’s iron game was strong from start to finish as she hit 58 of 72 greens, including 15 in each of the final three rounds where she shot 66-67-67. In the final round Korda stiffed a pitching wedge shot on the third hole and then went on a birdie binge that started with a pair of fairly lengthy putts on Nos. 7 and 8 followed by a two-putt birdie on No. 10. On the 11th she made another lengthy birdie putt then struck her tee shot on the par-3 12th to three feet for her fifth birdie in six holes. Another stellar approach on the 17th to about 12 feet led to another birdie to provide a three-shot cushion playing the 18th.

Korda’s irons are a split set from PXG where she uses the more game-improvement 0311XF in her 5-iron before transitioning to the more player-ish 0311T for her 6-iron through pitching wedge. Her other wedges also are the company’s 0311T model. Her putter is a Scotty Cameron by Titleist Concept 2 blade.

Her work with those irons and putter are a big reason why Korda now has equal bragging rights in the family when it comes to success in Australia.

What Nelly Korda had in the bag at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 15 degrees

Hybrids: Parsons PXG 0317X (22, 25 degrees)

Irons (5): PXG 0311XF; (6-PW): PXG 0311T

Wedges: PXG 0311T (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Concept 2