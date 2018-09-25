The clubs Justin Rose used to win the FedEx Cup title—and his $10 million bonus

If the motto of the FedEx Cup is “every shot counts,” then Justin Rose is the poster boy for it. During the 2017-'18 season, few played with the consistency of Rose, who made 17 of 18 cuts on the PGA Tour with 15 top-25 finishes and 11 in the top 10. Those included a pair of wins, a trio of second-place finishes and one third.

Statistically, Rose shined as well. Ranking second in strokes gained/total; fourth in stokes gained/tee-to-green and a highly respectable 17th in strokes gained/putting—this coming after not having ranked inside the top 100 since placing 97th in 2011.

Rose’s work on the greens is with a TaylorMade Ardmore 2 putter , a mallet that has “wings” in the back for added stability. His consistency into the greens is the result of his work with a split set of irons, including TaylorMade’s P790 for his 4-iron and Rose Proto P730 muscleback blades before moving to one of the company’s Milled Grind wedges for his pitching wedge.

When it comes to winning the FedEx Cup, if every shot counts then so does every club in the bag.

What Justin Rose had in the bag at the Tour Championship.

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Driver: TaylorMade M3 440 (Mitsubishi Tensei CK 70), 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M4 , 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M3 , 19 degrees

Irons (4): TaylorMade P790 ; (5-9): TaylorMade P730 ; (PW): TaylorMade Milled Grind

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade TP Ardmore 2