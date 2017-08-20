The clubs Henrik Stenson used to win the Wyndham Championship

Although perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Henrik Stenson's bag is that he played this week without a driver (his 13-degree Callaway Diablo Tour 3-wood serving as the longest club in his bag), it was Stenson’s iron game and putting that won the Wyndham Championship for him Sunday.

In a dogfight with Ollie Schniederjans, Stenson nailed an iron shot from 229 yards on the par-5 15th to 21 feet, setting up an easy two-putt birdie. On the following hole he seemed to apply the dagger when he staked an 8-iron from 170 yards on the par-3 16th and then converted that putt for another birdie.

Stenson’s irons are Callaway’s Legacy Black, a cavity-back model only sold in Asia. Stenson has used the irons for several years, preferring the forgiveness and wide soles as he likes to feel the bounce when the irons interact with the turf.

Schniederjans, however, was making some shots of his own with a 40-foot birdie putt on 17 followed by an iron shot on 18 that nearly went in. With Stenson looking at a possible playoff, he rolled in a 27-footer for yet another birdie that gave him the cushion he needed for victory.

Henrik Stenson's bag:

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

3-wood: Callaway Diablo Octane Tour (Grafalloy Blue), 13 degrees

5-wood: Callaway XR Pro, 18 degrees

Irons (3-PW): Callaway Legacy Black

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50, 56 degrees); Callaway Mack Daddy MP Grind (60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG #7H