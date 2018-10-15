The clubs Bernhard Langer used to win the SAS Championship

Bernhard Langer dispelled with the notion long ago that senior golfers hit a wall at age 55. Now he’s proving you can be highly competitive into your 60s. A six-stroke victory at the SAS Championship at age 61 just served as another reminder that Langer is not even close to slowing down on the PGA Tour Champions.

"I just played very solid all day long," Langer said. "Putted well, hit the ball where I was looking and did everything exceptionally well."

Langer was speaking of his final-round 65, a bogey-free effort that produced his fourth win since turning 60, but he could have been reacting to his entire week, as he set a tournament record with a 54-hole total of 194 strokes at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C.

For the week Langer ranked T-2 in driving accuracy with his Ping G400 driver (hitting 86.67 percent of fairways); tied for seventh in greens in regulation with a set of irons comprised of four different models and got up and down on 10 of the 11 holes where he missed the green with a Cleveland RTX sand wedge and Titleist Vokey prototype lob wedge.

As for how long Langer will continue to tee it up on the PGA Tour Champions, the two-time Masters champion said: “I love competing, I love winning or being in the hunt. As long as I can do that, I think you're going to see me out here."

Probably winning, too.

What Bernhard Langer had in the bag at the SAS Championship :

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Ping G400 , 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 2017 , 15 degrees

Hybrids: Adams Idea Pro (18, 22 degrees)

Irons (4): Ping S55; (5): Artisan Golf; (6-8): Adams Idea Pro Black MB; (9): Artisan Golf; (PW): TaylorMade RSi TP

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX (56 degrees); Titleist Vokey prototype (60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball Long