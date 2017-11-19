Winner's Bag2 hours ago

The clubs Austin Cook used to win the RSM Classic

Austin Cook won the RSM Classic for his first PGA Tour victory in just his 14th start by flashing an incredibly steady tee-to-green game and a deft touch on the greens to win by four shots at the Seaside Course at Sea Island.

Cook hit an impressive 85.71 percent of his fairways (tied for four-best in the field) and 83.33 percent of his greens in regulation (ranked second). Off the tee Cook used Ping’s new G400 LST driver—a low-spin version of the G400. Interestingly, his set of Ping S55 irons starts at the 5-iron, allowing Cook to carry a trio of Ping Glide 2.0 wedges—two standard sole clubs and a wide sole in the 60-degree wedge. On the greens Cook posted a solid 1.126 strokes gained/putting mark (ranked 13th for the week) with a Ping Sigma G Tyne mallet. Cook used those clubs to post four rounds in the 60s, making just two bogeys over the 72 holes.

Austin Cook's clubs and ball at the RSM Classic

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Ping G400 LST (Fujikura Speeder Evo 661X), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Ping G400 Stretch, 13 degrees

Hybrids: Ping G400 (19, 22 degrees)

Irons (5-PW): Ping S55

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (50, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Ping Sigma G Tyne

