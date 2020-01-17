European Tour17 minutes ago

The cameraman who stood in a dangerous spot to film this Brooks Koepka punch shot deserves a raise

By

After opening 2020 with a 66 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Brooks Koepka appeared human on Friday, shooting a a three-over 75. Given the fact this is his first start since withdrawing from the CJ Cup due to a knee injury, it was natural to wonder if any lingering pain was a factor that led to the second-round stumble. Koepka wasn't having it.

RELATED: Brooks Koepka destroys Bryson DeChambeau for taking a dig at his abs with one savage photo

"No, no, no, it's just me," the World No. 1 told a Sky Sports reporter. "I don't know, everybody likes to make an excuse. It's just me."

Koepka's blunt assessment of his play is exactly what you'd expect from him, and, judging by a few highlights from his round, he's absolutely right. He made four birdies, three bogeys and a pair of doubles, and had to hit a few punch-out shots that would make Club Pro Guy proud. Thanks to some brave cameramen, two of those punch-outs were captured on film, and in slow-mo, and they're both (overused word to describe great videos incoming) equally mesmerizing to watch:

The man behind this camera absolutely deserves a raise. World No. 1 or not, that's still a dangerous place to stand. Unfortunately, we didn't get to see the result, but we did on another punch out from later in his round. You don't even realize Koepka was going for the green until the camera cuts to his ball on the green on this one:

Mickelson-esque. And they say these bomb-and-gougers have no imagination anymore. These two sideways-punch-outs from the four-time major winner prove otherwise.

RELATED: This is it, this is the craziest sand save in PGA Tour history

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursThe cameraman who stood in a dangerous spot to film…
Golf News & ToursThis is it, this is the craziest sand save in PGA T…
Golf News & ToursBryson DeChambeau makes gains in the gym, but misse…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved