Thai Tour pro proves he has "all the shots" with amazing flop out of water hazard

Bill Haas famously won the 2011 FedEx Cup—and a $10 million bonus—thanks to an incredible recovery shot out of a water hazard. And if Jazz Janewattananond ever finds himself in a similar position, he'll be ready.

The 23-year-old Thai tour pro posted video of him splashing out of a water hazard ahead of this week's Mitsui Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters on the Japan Golf Tour, and the result was ridiculous. Watch as Jazz nearly jars it, taking a full swing and displacing more water than Will Ferrell's cannonball in "Anchorman":

And a tip of the cap to you, Mr. Janewattananond. Great shot. Great caption. Gotta have all the shots, indeed. Bill Haas would be proud. Heck, Phil Mickelson would be proud.

Of course, Jazz has a great name as well, and one golf fans probably recognize from this year's PGA Championship. He played in the penultimate group on Sunday at Bethpage Black, but fell back to T-14 after a rough final round. On that particular day, he may have had all the shots, but he took too many of them.

