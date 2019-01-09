Stewart Cink signs multiyear deal with Ping; will play 11 clubs including driver, putter

Stewart Cink, who used a Ping driver, fairway woods and irons for most of last season (and at times a Ping putter) without a contract has signed a multiyear deal with the Phoenix-based equipment maker. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The pact calls for the 2009 British Open champion and owner of six PGA Tour titles to play a minimum of 11 Ping clubs, including the driver and putter. At his first start of the new year at the Sony Open in Hawaii Cink will have the company’s G400LST driver, G400 fairways woods, i25 irons and Sigma 2 Arna putter in the bag.

“Stewart has a long track record of success and overall consistency, evidenced by his wins, top 10s in majors, and the fact that he has competed on five U.S. Ryder Cup teams and in four Presidents Cups,” Ping president John K. Solheim said. “He has instant credibility, and we know him well because he has played Ping irons for many years. Our tour staff has been impressed by his professionalism and his knowledge of equipment. We’re delighted to be associated with Stewart.”

Playing mostly Ping equipment last year, Cink enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence as the now 45-year-old finished 63rd on the money list with more than $1.8 million in earnings—his highest standing on the money list since 2010 and his highest amount of earnings since 2009 when he famously downed Tom Watson in a playoff for the British Open title.

“Coming over to Ping and formalizing our relationship is a great fit for me,” Cink said in a statement from the company. “I have relied on Ping irons for years and the tour guys always go out of their way to take care of my equipment needs and make me feel at home.”

And now Cink has an equipment home solidified for the next few years.