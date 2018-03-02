Trending
NBA

Steph Curry accidentally trashed his hotel room by practicing his golf swing

By
March 2, 2018

Steph Curry is a man after our heart. He's got the smoothest J this side of Jesus Shuttlesworth, sure, as well as his own shoe line, but it's his love of golf that grabs our attention. He's teed it up with Jordan Spieth and President Obama, beat a handful of pros at a Web.com Tour event and has played Augusta National. That, my friends, is living life right.

Even Curry's proverbial mulligans are things of beauty. Evidenced by a quick glance at Curry's Instagram account.

Curry posted the following photo on Thursday after a few practice swings went wrong in his hotel room:

Loading

View on Instagram

Forgetting smashing a coffee table to pieces. The man brought his sticks on an East Coast swing knowing there was almost zero chance of getting out. That's what we calling having the bug.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legends

Watch UCF's Shaquem Griffin put up 20 reps on bench press with prosthetic on his left arm

6 hours ago
Priorities

Steph Curry still playing Augusta National despite leaving Hawks game with ankle injury

10 hours ago
Tough Breaks

PGA Tour pro has hilarious reaction to Tiger Woods bumping him from upcoming tournament

March 2, 2018
Bomb Cyclone

A plane got caught in the Bomb Cyclone and "pretty much everyone threw up" on the flight

March 2, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Larry Fitzgerald plays with Tiger Woods, continues incredible off-season of golf

March 2, 2018
No Soup For You

The rumors are true, J.R. Smith did throw a bowl of soup at another grown man

March 2, 2018
Legends

Michael Vick is going to dominate a new flag football league -- and you'll be able to watch

March 2, 2018
NBA

Steph Curry accidentally trashed his hotel room by practicing his golf swing

March 2, 2018
MLB

Justin Verlander had an interesting take on whether or not the baseballs are juiced

March 2, 2018
This Week In Polka News

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s new ‘Hamilton Polka’ is a fine addition to his rich polka medley history

March 2, 2018
Tour Life

Brandt Snedeker's epic "dad fail" probably means he's lost birthday planning privileges

March 2, 2018
The Big Treehouse

Shaq bought a treehouse...with a mural of Shaq in it

March 1, 2018
Nut Job

How did Sean Payton handle the loss to the Vikings? By being a psychopath

March 1, 2018
Weird Injuries

Danielle Kang broke her tooth during a tournament in the most bizarre way -- Updated

March 1, 2018
Basketball

High schooler's epic flop is a thing of beauty

March 1, 2018
The Oscars

The best athletes-turned-actors in Hollywood history

March 1, 2018
Aussie Aussie Aussie

Australian hero sabotages speed trap while wearing beer box as a mask

March 1, 2018
Mistake?

No one is going to the Big Ten Tournament that's being played nowhere near the Big Ten

March 1, 2018
Related
Golf News & ToursSix things to watch in golf's build up to the Maste…
The LoopA golfer's 10 biggest nightmares - Golf Digest
The LoopHere's why these U.S. Open rounds have taken so dam…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection