Shubhankar Sharma hasn't met Tiger Woods yet because...he's too nervous

By
3 hours ago
ANDY BUCHANAN(Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour pros, they're just like us! Okay, maybe not when it comes to driving distance, accuracy, approach prowess, short game, or just a general sense of how to get around a golf course. But when it comes to reverence to Tiger Woods, we're on the same plane.

At least that's the case with Shubhankar Sharma. The 22-year-old went from unknown entity (462nd in the world) into the top 100 earlier this season with wins at the Joburg Open and Maybank Championship, and made a spirited run at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Performances that signaled Sharma, who hails from India, as a fledgling star, earning a special invite to the Masters in the process.

Despite this newfound fame, Big Sharms has maintained his humility. That's the only interpretation for this tweet, where Sharma, in thanking the R&A for his Open experience at Carnoustie, admits he's yet to meet a certain 42-year-old, 14-time major winner, simply because...he's too nervous.

Now that's how you craft a social media message, folks. Humble, funny and charming, while using the platform to make a ridiculous request. Here's hoping Sharma tees it up with Tiger, if only so we can continue to live vicariously through him.

