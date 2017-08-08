Trending
'Sweep The Leg'

Seven things we demand to be included in YouTube's 'Karate Kid' revival

By
August 8, 2017

We Americans are very lucky that the entertainment industry made a lot of things in the ‘80s so we could all have something to watch in 2017. Indeed, coming down the same twice-trodden path of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Twin Peaks,” “Blade Runner” and “Misfits of Science” (Did that happen yet? Probably, right?), is a reboot of “The Karate Kid,” which was announced last week to excite you for the precise duration of time it takes you to say, “Whoa, they’re remaking ‘The Karate Kid?” before realizing you already possess 35,000 hours of televised entertainment and wonder if you have a YouTube Red subscription. (You don’t.)

But hey, “The Karate Kid” was pretty good! And instead of an animated remake or ABC musical, it’s being recast not as a film about a scrappy underdog who triumphs over staggering odds, but a … 10-episode half-hour comedy series called “Cobra Kai” on YouTube Red, the subscription service that apparently swept the cash-stuffed legs of Netflix, Hulu and Amazon? Sure, whatever. Make it a government-themed musical set in the 1790s if you want, just be sure not to leave out any of the following:

• Ralph Macchio Punching: Macchio returns, 30 years after the events of the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament, to revisit the Daniel LaRusso character he made famous and make a solid batch of extra mortgage payments.

• That Sweep-The-Leg Dude: In the new series, Johnny Lawrence (played, as in the original, by William Zabka, who we imagine recently purchased a nice new living room set) re-opens the Cobra Kai dojo, which somehow rekindles his apparently three-decade-long feud with Daniel. Jeez, karate prodigies hold grudges. I thought this art was supposed to help you clear your head.

• No One From Any of the Other ‘Karate Kid’ Reboots: Not Hilary Swank. Not Will Smith’s kid. Not a single detail from “The Karate Kid Part III,” which director John G. Avildsen — the guy behind the original film as well as “Rocky” — once called “a horrible movie.” None of them happened. We cut after All-Valley, we open in 2017. Let’s move on.

• Some Sort of Thoughtful And Not-Stupid Tribute to Pat Morita: The actor behind Mr. Miyagi died in 2005, and Macchio paid tribute to him at his funeral by closing with, “Forever, my sensei.” So let’s please not do anything dumb with his character, like introduce his hip, purple-haired, face-pierced daughter, or discover that he left behind a journal of wisdom and parenting tips. A few pictures here and there, done.

• DANCING!: Macchio appeared in the 2005 edition of “Dancing with the Stars,” who says you can’t sweep a leg while doing a mambo.

• Writers With Significant White Castle History: The series will be co-written and directed by the guys behind “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle” and “Hot Tub Time Machine,” so we’re thinking there will a limit to the number of times we are taught thoughtful life lessons.

• “You’re the Best”: Is “Cobra Kai” gonna be a half-assed revisiting, or will they have the stones to go all in? And none of this EDM/hip-hop remake nonsense, play the ‘80s version or don’t play it at all. Frankly we’re still mad none of the “Transformers” movies ever saw fit to use “The Touch.”

WATCH: LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: A shocking number of fans have no idea Jordan Spieth is going for the...

an hour ago
Next Question

PGA Championship 2017: Super serious Sergio Garcia doesn't want to talk about Kenny G or...

3 hours ago
What sport does he play again?

PGA Championship 2017: Don't get Brooks Koepka started talking about baseball, because he...

5 hours ago
JD Puts on Clinic

PGA Championship 2017: John Daly is really good at hitting bunker shots one-handed

6 hours ago
Revisionist History

What if these 5 blockbuster trades never happened?

7 hours ago
You Don't Know Union Jack

A Yank’s guide to the 2017-18 Premier League season

7 hours ago
PGA Championship

Golf Channel showed how far Rory McIlroy is hitting it on the range and Twitter freaked out

8 hours ago
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Jason Day crafted an all-time response towards Jimmy Walker's gift

9 hours ago
Obituary

Glen Campbell, the Rhinestone Cowboy, was an avid golfer who helped restore prestige to the...

9 hours ago
Save that Shirt, Kid

PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy actually autographed a baby at Quail Hollow

10 hours ago
Practice-Round Strategy

PGA Championship 2017: Watch Bubba Watson and Wes Bryan hit driver into a par 3

11 hours ago
Celebrity Golf Fans

PGA Championship 2017: Watch Justin Bieber sing with Bubba Watson and Wesley Bryan during...

August 8, 2017
'Sweep The Leg'

Seven things we demand to be included in YouTube's 'Karate Kid' revival

August 8, 2017
Good Job, Good Effort

Yes, this is actually the final layout of NC State's Greek Village

August 8, 2017
The Grind

Stephen Curry’s impressive pro debut, Hideki Matsuyama’s rout & Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend...

August 8, 2017
Meat and Greet

A beginner’s guide to American BBQ styles

August 8, 2017
Hallelujah

Crazy training camp footage proves Aaron Rodgers is a god and you are not

August 8, 2017
Distinguished Company

Take heart, PGA: Here are some other fourth-best things that aren't terrible

August 8, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection