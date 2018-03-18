Rowdy Fans39 minutes ago

Rory McIlroy's solution for unruly fans? 'Limit alcohol sales on the course'

By
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard - Round Three
Sam GreenwoodORLANDO, FL - MARCH 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks along the first fairway during the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 17, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

With the growing popularity of TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, it seems every tour stop is now dealing with a vocal minority of unruly fans. As we saw at the Honda Classic, Justin Thomas had one of the worst offenders ejected from PGA National for actively rooting for his ball to get in the bunker during the final round.

Rory McIlroy knows about unruly fans better than anyone, having dealt with plenty at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, something he was vocal about after the event. On Saturday, after McIlroy carded a five-under 67 to get in contention at Bay Hill, he was asked about rowdy fans and whether he's run in to any this season, and he offered up a potential solution to regain some order outside the ropes.

"I think that they need to limit the alcohol sales on the course, or they need to do something, because every week it seems like guys are complaining about it more and more," said McIlroy. "I know that people want to come and enjoy themselves and whatever, and I'm all for that, but it's, sometimes when the comments get personal and people get a little bit rowdy it can get a little much.

"I don't know, it used to be like you bring beers on to the course or buy beers, but not liquor. And now it seems like everyone's walking around with a cocktail or whatever. So I don't know whether it's just go back to letting people walk around with beers in their hand, that's fine, but, I don't know."

He also alluded to the Waste Management, which has certainly encouraged certain behavior at other tournaments on the schedule.

"It's obviously a lot of tournaments see how successful Phoenix is and they want to try to replicate that, which is great, it's great for the tournament, it's great for us, but golf is different than a football game and there's etiquette involved and you don't want again like you don't want people to be put off from bringing their kids when people are shouting stuff out. You want people to enjoy themselves, have a good day, so, yeah."

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWatch Phil Mickelson tell fans he'll sign autograph…
Golf News & ToursGolf: US Open: Might As Well Roll With It - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursGolf: US Open: Alternate Universes - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection