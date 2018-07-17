Rickie Fowler will debut the on-trend yet throwback-inspired PUMA Golf Autumn and Winter 2018 collections at Carnoustie. His looks are full of texture and warmth that will prepare the 29-year-old for the unpredictable weather that has become synonymous with the Open Championship. The layering options in his ensembles—a quilted bomber jacket and navy track jacket—contribute to the thoughtful and vintage looks on the ever-stylish Fowler. On Sunday, Fowler will of course keep with his traditional orange theme that has become a fan favorite on tour. Check out his entire scripting for the Open Championship and where to buy each item.

Thursday:

Fowler's first-round look is soft and full of texture. The Diamond Jacquard Polo has a contrasting mini-collar and piping on the placket for a 1950's-feel that works both on and off the course. The diamond pattern livens up the simple solid and the lightweight poly-blend material is ultra-comfortable. Paired with a warm bomber and Fowler's favorite 6 pocket pants, this mixed-blue ensemble is a great way to start off the week.

Pinterest Justin Kosman

Diamond Jacquard Polo (Peacoat)

BUY NOW: $70

Quilted Bomber Jacket (Peacoat)

BUY NOW: $95

6 Pocket Pants (Peacoat)

BUY NOW: $80

Throwback P Snapback Cap (Peacoat)

BUY NOW: $30

TITANTOUR IGNITE Shoes

BUY NOW: $160

Friday:

On Friday, Fowler debuts the new Evoknit Camo Golf Polo that almost has an acid-wash look to it. The bold black golf shirt is seamless and the Evoknit technology adds comfort. He's keeping it simple with a dark trouser and black hat—a great way to let the camo pattern shine in this outfit.

Pinterest Justin Kosman

EVOKNIT Camo Polo (Black)

BUY NOW: $75

EVOKNIT Performance ¼ zip (Black Heather)

BUY NOW: $95

6 Pocket Pant (Quiet Shade)

BUY NOW: $80

Throwback P Snapback Cap (Black)

BUY NOW: $30

Saturday:

Over the weekend, Fowler's Local Pro Golf Polo has a vintage stripe that will flatter the young gun. The difference-maker in this shirt is the new Fushionyarn fabric Puma has launched in this collection. This fabric is soft, breathable and has a natural feel that is often missing in performance-wear. His gray pants will go perfectly with this gray-blue top and fresh white P Cap.

Pinterest Justin Kosman

Local Pro Polo (Peacoat)

BUY NOW: $70

Heritage Track Jacket (Peacoat)

BUY NOW: $70 6 Pocket Pant (Quarry)

BUY NOW: $80

Reversible Leather Belt (Quarry)

BUY NOW: $50

P Snapback Cap (White)

BUY NOW: $28

Sunday:

It wouldn't be a final-round without Fowler's infamous oranges. Pulling away from the newer Puma Golf pieces, Fowler will wear the vibrant orange Refraction Polo over equally bright orange pants so you won't miss him coming down the final stretch.

Pinterest Justin Kosman

Refraction Polo (Vibrant Orange)

BUY NOW: $65

PWRWARM ¼ Zip (Peacoat)

BUY NOW: $80

6 Pocket Pant (Orange)

BUY NOW: $80

Reversible Leather Belt (Quarry)

BUY NOW: $50

P Snapback Cap (Orange)

BUY NOW: $28