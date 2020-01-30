LPGA2 hours ago

Report: LPGA to cancel March event in China due to coronavirus

By
Gaby Lopez
Zhe JiGaby Lopez of Mexico shot an eight-under 280 to win the Blue Bay LPGA in 2018.

The return of the Blue Bay LPGA to the tour's schedule will have to wait another year. According to a report from Golfweek, the tournament has been canceled for 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Blue Bay LPGA, which debuted in 2014, wasn't played in 2019 due to the tour's decision to move the event from the fall to the spring portion of the schedule. It was slated to be played in March 5-8, but the outbreak of the coronavirus, a respiratory illness, appears to have forced the tour to hold off on the event for the safety of the players, tournament officials and volunteers. At the time of publishing this article, the New York Times reported that there have been more than 7,700 cases of the coronavirus, and 170 deaths.

The most-affected area has been China's Hubei province, which is 1,000 miles north of the Hainan province, where the Blue Bay LPGA was scheduled to be played. However, flights in and out of China has been greatly impacted, making travel to the country increasingly difficult.

Golf Digest reached out to the LPGA for comment but had not yet gotten a response.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursReport: LPGA to cancel March event in China due to …
Golf News & ToursPray for this dude who bet A LOT of money on Viktor…
Golf News & ToursGary Woodland, Amy Bockerstette share special retur…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved