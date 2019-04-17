Report details criminal record of James Adducci, the gambler who won $1.2 million on Tiger Woods' Masters victory

A USA Today report published on Tuesday reveals court records detailing the criminal history of James Adducci, the 39-year-old man from La Crosse, Wis., who claimed his first bet on sports was an $85,000 bet on Tiger Woods winning the 2019 Masters, which cashed for $1.2 million.

The report describes Adducci pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic abuse charges four times, on separate occasions ranging from 2009 to 2016, in a La Crosse County court. Court documents describe him as a "habitual offender" in his La Crosse hometown.

Other court records also reveal that Adducci pled guilty to other charges 12 times, including spending 30 days in jail for a second OWI arrest in 2015. Other charges included non-criminal disorderly conduct and jumping bail.

When contacted by USA Today, Adducci told the organization: “This has nothing to do with [winning the bet]."

"Everyone and their brother can go online and look up anything they want, and I don’t give a [expletive]," Adducci told USA Today . "Obviously, I had $85,000 to place toward a bet. I have the ability to make $1.2 million. When was the last time you did that? If you want to get personal, who the hell are you to call me and think you have anything to ask me about anything?"

Adducci also detailed to Golf Digest on Monday how his wife had agreed to let him place the bet, though USA Today investigated and could not find that he was married.

