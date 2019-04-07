Professional golfer found dead in hotel room; fourth round of tournament canceled

Arie Irawan, a rising star on the PGA Tour China circuit, was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday. The PGA Tour confirmed the 28-year-old had passed on the Chinese resort island of Hainan.

Irawan was competing at the Sanya Championship, where he had missed the cut.

"We are greatly saddened to have to report the news that a member of the PGA TOUR Series-China family, Arie Irawan of Malaysia, passed away this morning," read a statement from PGA Tour China. "Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

According to the tour, Irawan appeared to die of natural causes, although the official coroner's report has not been completed.

Arie turned professional in 2013. He won two events on the Asian Development Tour in 2015, with two more victories coming on his home Professional Golf of Malaysia Tour. His golf career was briefly sidetracked in 2016 when he was involved in an accident on a moped and sidelined for several months. His wife Marina, who he married last May, would often work as his caddie.

"Sometimes life is just cruel..-RIP Mr Arie Irawan," wrote Australian pro Scott Hend on Twitter. "Fenix XCell brand ambassador and all round good guy. Taken way to early. You will be missed. May you make everything wherever you go."

Officials cancelled the final round of the tournament, making it a 54-hole event, out of respect to the family and, officials said.

