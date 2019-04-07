News & Tours20 minutes ago

Professional golfer found dead in hotel room; fourth round of tournament canceled

By
Macao Open - Round Four
Arep Kulal/Asian Tour(Photo by Arep Kulal/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images)

Arie Irawan, a rising star on the PGA Tour China circuit, was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday. The PGA Tour confirmed the 28-year-old had passed on the Chinese resort island of Hainan.

Irawan was competing at the Sanya Championship, where he had missed the cut.

"We are greatly saddened to have to report the news that a member of the PGA TOUR Series-China family, Arie Irawan of Malaysia, passed away this morning," read a statement from PGA Tour China. "Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

According to the tour, Irawan appeared to die of natural causes, although the official coroner's report has not been completed.

Arie turned professional in 2013. He won two events on the Asian Development Tour in 2015, with two more victories coming on his home Professional Golf of Malaysia Tour. His golf career was briefly sidetracked in 2016 when he was involved in an accident on a moped and sidelined for several months. His wife Marina, who he married last May, would often work as his caddie.

"Sometimes life is just cruel..-RIP Mr Arie Irawan," wrote Australian pro Scott Hend on Twitter. "Fenix XCell brand ambassador and all round good guy. Taken way to early. You will be missed. May you make everything wherever you go."

Officials cancelled the final round of the tournament, making it a 54-hole event, out of respect to the family and, officials said.

Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPGA Tour veterans sound off on new draft system for…
Golf News & ToursReport: PGA Tour finalizing course, schedule date f…
Golf News & ToursSangmoon Bae, months after return from two-year mil…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection