Ping G410 LST added to USGA conforming list of drivers

Ping G410 LST, given its name most likely a lower-spinning line extension to the company's successful G410 family of drivers, was put on on the USGA conforming list of drivers this morning. The move makes this version of the driver available for use in competition this week.

The G410 LST, which is on the USGA conforming list in both right- and left-handed versions, joins the G410 Plus and G410 SFT drivers, which Ping introduced in January .

The G410 LST features the same nomenclature as the G400 LST, which was designed with tungsten weighting closer to the face than the standard G400 driver to produce low spin while still emphasizing the extreme perimeter weighting for high stability on off-center hits.

The G410 Plus was the company's first driver to feature adjustable weighting, a move the company made only when its engineers were confident the design did not sacrifice moment of inertia (MOI) or forgiveness on off-center hits. According to its research, the G410 Plus features a 15 percent higher MOI than the average of other drivers with movable weight. Even more, Ping believes the G410 Plus’s MOI is about six percent higher than the average of other mainstream drivers that don’t have movable weights.

The G410 LST appears to offer many of the features of the G410 Plus, most notably a movable weight that fits in "Draw" or "Fade" sections in heel or toe ports on the rear perimeter, as well as a neutral setting in the center. The head appears to be slightly smaller than the G410 Plus, but also will have the eight-way adjustable hosel found in both the G410 Plus and G410 SFT, which adjusts loft by +/- 1.5 degrees.

Ping's G410 family already includes a G410 LST fairway wood, which has a center of gravity designed to be slightly lower and more forward than on the standard G410 model.

No further details on the G410 LST driver were available although the company did say the driver is expected to be at retail in late May.