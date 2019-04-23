Ping and Arccos form partnership to offer stat-tracking sensors as custom option

The link between Ping and Arccos , the GPS-based grip sensors that track a golfer’s shot-by-shot statistics like the PGA Tour’s ShotLink system, seems almost a given. With Ping having pioneered the idea of getting golfers clubs specifically custom fit to their needs to optimize their skills, it seems Arccos’s focus on getting golfers personalized data to optimize their improvement would be a logical extension.

Ping announced Tuesday that it would make both the Arccos Smart Sensors and Smart Grips available as custom options for golfers purchasing any of its clubs.

Ping CEO John K. Solheim, who has personally been using the Arccos system on his own clubs, sees a genuine link in the thinking between the two companies, as well.

“With our long-time focus on data collection and the ability to improve product performance and custom-fitting techniques through expert analysis of a golfer’s tendencies on the golf course, it’s a tremendous opportunity for us to join with Arccos to help bring more visibility to the benefits of playing ‘smart’ golf,” said Solheim. “They’ve pioneered the game-tracking category and are recognized as the clear leader when it comes to providing on-course ‘caddie advice,’ performance tracking and post-round analysis.”

Arccos co-founder and CEO Say Syed said Ping and his company “have a shared vision about the importance of on-course data.”

“The benefits of this data span the golf equipment spectrum: from smarter club selection decisions in play, to a more intelligent custom-fitting experience by augmenting the data captured in a hitting bay,” he said.

Ping becomes the second major OEM to offer Arccos GPS stat-tracking technology in its clubs, joining Cobra which first began featuring Arccos sensors as part of its Cobra Connect grip technology in 2016.

The Ping-Arccos smart sensors or Smart Grips, which will be exclusively supplied by Golf Pride, will come with a 90-day free trial of the Arccos Caddie app, which includes a wide array of GPS-based stat-tracking features and course mapping, as well as the company’s artificial-intelligence-driven club selection and strategy platform. Players wishing to access Ping’s version of the Arccos Caddie app will need sensors on their entire set. Following the free trial period, golfers can purchase a one-year subscription for $99.99 through Arccos.

Of course, Ping is not new to statistical tracking of ball flight. The company’s founder Karsten Solheim began analyzing ball flight data through the company’s swing robot Ping Man in the early 1970s, and John K. Solheim noted that Ping was the first equipment company to purchase a Trackman launch monitor, too.

“We’ve been tracking and studying ball-flight data since the early days of PING Man through a variety of methods,” said Solheim. “With Arccos, average golfers have access to data previously only available to tour professionals. This ‘intelligence’ leads to club recommendations that give you the best opportunity to play your best.”

The Ping-Arccos Smart Grip or screw-in Smart Sensor options are available for all Ping woods, irons, wedges and putters, which are designed specifically for Ping putter grips ($10.50 per grip).

Click here to shop the latest Ping clubs and Arccos' sensors at Golf Galaxy.