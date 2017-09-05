Viral Video41 minutes ago

Phil Mickelson asks kid if he should lay up. Kid delivers Phil-esque response

By

Inside the ropes and out, it was an inauspicious summer for Phil Mickelson. But for the first time in months, his game showed signs of life at TPC Boston, delivering four consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish T-6 at the Dell Technologies Championship. It was his best showing of the season, at a favorable time, too, helping solidify his resume as a captain's pick for the upcoming Presidents Cup.

But in case Steve Stricker was on the fence in regards to Mickelson, this video -- in which the five-time major winner asks a kid if he should lay up, only to receive a Phil-esque response from said child -- showcases the 47-year-old's showmanship, one that would play well against the New York/Jersey crowds:

Please, Strick, tag Mickelson with one of your selections, under the following condition: young Riley has to be on the bag at Liberty National.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Moore, Hahn tied for lead; Spieth three back

Golf News & Tours

Phil Mickelson makes his case: Put him on the Presidents Cup team

Golf News & Tours

Phil Mickelson is going to make the Presidents Cup team, at least according to oddsmakers

Golf News & Tours

FedEx Cup Notebook From The Deutsche Bank Championship

Golf News & Tours

Inside the ropes for Stricker-mania at Erin Hills

Related
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson is going to make the Presidents Cup …
Golf News & ToursMoore, Hahn tied for lead; Spieth three back
Golf News & ToursFedEx Cup Notebook From The Deutsche Bank Champions…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection