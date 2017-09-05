Phil Mickelson asks kid if he should lay up. Kid delivers Phil-esque response

Inside the ropes and out, it was an inauspicious summer for Phil Mickelson. But for the first time in months, his game showed signs of life at TPC Boston, delivering four consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish T-6 at the Dell Technologies Championship. It was his best showing of the season, at a favorable time, too, helping solidify his resume as a captain's pick for the upcoming Presidents Cup.

But in case Steve Stricker was on the fence in regards to Mickelson, this video -- in which the five-time major winner asks a kid if he should lay up, only to receive a Phil-esque response from said child -- showcases the 47-year-old's showmanship, one that would play well against the New York/Jersey crowds:

Please, Strick, tag Mickelson with one of your selections, under the following condition: young Riley has to be on the bag at Liberty National.

