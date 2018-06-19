PGA Pro's son bravely reaches into burrowing hole that leads to birdie for dad, needs allowance doubled immediately

Father's Day may have been Sunday, but one PGA Pro's son decided to extend the festivities into Monday, providing his pops with a belated gift that the duo will remember for years to come.

Michael Block, head pro Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, Ca., wasn't even supposed to be in the field at the PGA Professional Championship. The club pro qualified for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, carding rounds of 85 and 78 to miss the cut. This allowed him to make it back to his home state to compete in the PGA Pro event, which he won in 2014.

After opening with a 76 on Sunday, Block needed at least a round of 73 or better to make the first 36-hole cut on Monday. At two over through 14 holes, his chances got very slim when his tee shot at the 15th went under a tree. Had they not been able to identify it, he would have had to return the tee, but his 13-year-old son Dylan saved the day by bravely reaching into a burrowing hole made by an animal, which gave his dad free relief. Block capitalized on the huge break:

That birdie got Block back to one over, and he added one more at the 18th to turn in a round of even par 72, putting him at four over for the tournament and one shot inside the cut line. As of now, the secondary cut after 54 holes is projected at five over, which could obviously change, but still, Dylan may have save his dad's entire week with his bravery.

"I went over to the tree and I looked inside it and my arm went all the way down to here," said Dylan, pointing to his left shoulder. "I could barely reach it, I had to shine my phone light (to see it.)"

Even more impressive is the fact that it's the first time Dylan has caddied for his father. Kid looks like a young Bones out there.

"I'll tell you what, there's no way I would have seen it and no way I could have gotten it," said Michael. "That was huge, I would not be making the cut right now if that didn't happen.

"All of a sudden, I felt like I was playing with house money to tell you the truth, and I finally got a putt to roll in this week. He (Dylan) did a great job, I couldn't tell you how proud I am of him."

Pretty cool moment for father and son. Let's hope dad doubled his allowance this week.