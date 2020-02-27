PGA of America "monitoring situation" of San Francisco, host of 2020 PGA Championship, after city declares state of emergency

Days after San Francisco's mayor declared a state of emergency over coronavirus concerns, the PGA of America—set to host its PGA Championship in the city in May—acknowledged the organization is keeping tabs on the matter.

“We are carefully monitoring the situation as it relates to the 2020 PGA Championship in San Francisco," the PGA of America said in a statement to Golfweek. “We will follow the guidance of public health authorities and take the necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved.”

TPC Harding Park is scheduled to host the PGA Championship beginning on May 14.

Though San Francisco has not had a confirmed case of the virus, mayor London Breed put crisis measures into action because “the global picture is changing rapidly, and we need to step-up preparedness.” However, earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it identified an infected Californian who hadn't traveled outside the country or been in contact with someone who had, meaning it could be the first instance of the virus spreading throughout the community.

“We see the virus spreading in new parts of the world every day, and we are taking the necessary steps to protect San Franciscans from harm,” Breed said.

The virus already has impacted the world of golf. The LPGA Tour is in the middle of a month-long stretch without any tournaments after being forced to cancel three straight events scheduled for China, Singapore and Thailand. Earlier this month the European Tour postponed the Maybank Championship and the Volvo China Open, both scheduled for early spring. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour delayed the start of its China series, and the R&A held off on its Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, scheduled for Feb. 12-15 at Siam Country Club in Pattaya, Thailand.

Additionally, Italian golfers Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari were briefly quarantined over fears that had contracted the virus and forced to withdraw from the Oman Open, but after results showed they tested negative for the virus both were allowed back into the field on Thursday.