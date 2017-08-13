PGA Championship3 hours ago

PGA Championship 2017 prize money breakdown

By
99th PGA Championship
PGA of America(Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America via Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

CHARLOTTE — Only one player is walking away from Quail Hollow with the Wanamaker Trophy. But a fair share of guys can pad their bank accounts with a solid Sunday outing.

The PGA Championship is handing out $10,500,00 in prize money for this year's event. Compared to its major brethren, it's on the short end of the spectrum: The USGA boasted a $12 million purse at Erin Hills, with the Masters at an $11 million clip. Not that the players should complain: the winner will take home $1.89 million, with second place also earning will north of $1 million.

It's a raise of $500,000 from last year's purse at Baltusrol. Six-figure payouts go all the way to 23rd place; 70th earns $19,600. Those players making the cut but finishing below 70th will be paid in diminishing increments of $100 each.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Why more fans should be rooting for Hideki Matsuyama

Golf News & Tours

A difficult, penal setup at Quail Hollow is just what major golf needs

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Ian Poulter gets heated with official after suspect ruling

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: What Justin Thomas needs to do on Sunday to win his first major

Golf News & Tours

Chris Stroud travels from oblivion to major contention, all in a week

Related
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Ian Poulter gets heated with…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Why more fans should be root…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: What Justin Thomas needs to …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection