PGA Championship 2017: Brooks Koepka bloodied a marshal with an errant tee shot

CHARLOTTE — Brooks Koepka is a bazooka dressed in golfer's clothing, averaging almost 310 yards from the tee off a ridiculous 124 mph swing speed. That's a helluva lot of power coming out of the box. Especially if you're on the business end of his ball, as one unfortunate soul found out on Thursday at the PGA Championship.

Venturing onto Quail Hollow's vaunted Green Mile, the reigning U.S. Open champion lost his drive to the right on the 506-yard par-4 16th, his rock spiraling out of control into the gallery. Koepka's ball ended up drilling a course marshal in the head, shooting the ball some 50 yards left into the fairway.

The ball came down with so much force that it bloodied the poor guy's skull.

"It sounded like a ball hit a tree," a nearby spectator told Golf Digest.

"To be honest with you, I felt like crap," Koepka said about the incident after finishing up a three-under 68 opening round. "I'm sure he's going to have quite a big headache.

Luckily, the man remained conscious and appeared in good spirits; PGA of America officials later reported he was doing well. Koepka signed his glove and exchanged information, promising to contact the marshal following his round.

