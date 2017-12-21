Trending
Predictions

Pat Perez is going to win the Grand Slam in 2018, according to Pat Perez

By
December 21, 2017
Pat Perez
Stanley Chou/Getty ImagesPat Perez celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2017 CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Pat Perez has enjoyed a marvelous late-career rejuvenation the last two seasons. After finding the winner's circle just once in his first 378 career starts, Perez has logged two victories in his last 28 appearances. Given Perez will turn 42 this March, his play has been proof that, while golf's ranks may be dominated by youth, it's still a game for all ages.

In that same breath, Perez is not exactly a transcendent talent, with only one career top-10 finish at a major championship. That hasn't stopped him, however, from making a particularly bold prediction about himself for 2018: he's going to win the Grand Slam.

Clearly the man's an advocate of Bob Rotella's "Golf is a game of confidence" mantra.

At least give Perez credit for consistency. Looking at you, Brian Katrek. Picking Tiger for every category except the FedEx Cup? Come on, man.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
Golf InstructionLeadbetter: Hit the gas to improve pitching accurac…
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Tee The Ball Higher On…
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Releasing Correctly - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection