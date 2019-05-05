Pat Perez finds new life in wake of calf injury and is one back going into final round at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On March 11, Pat Perez thought he’d blown out his Achilles, having injured himself in the gym of all places. It turned out instead to be a grade 2 calf strain.

Though he missed nearly two months, it also turned out to be something of a blessing in disguise.

Making just his second start since returning at last week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Perez came into this week’s Wells Fargo Championship with little expectation.

“[The pressure] would definitely be more [if not for the injury] because I really played horrible on the West Coast and then obviously getting hurt,” said Perez, who is a stroke off the lead heading into the final round at Quail Hollow after a five-under 66 on Saturday. “It's like, man, there's a waste of a year.”

Now Perez will have a chance for his first win since the fall of 2017.

The other benefit of the time off was that while Perez was already working on some swing changes — those around him, including a trainer who works on balance with mixed martial arts fighters, felt his stance was always too narrow — when the 43-year-old did return to practicing he focused on opening his hips and widening his stance to gain more power. In today’s distance race, it was a change he felt was necessary as he moves into the latter stages of his career.

Voila.

“I'll tell you what, I've hit some shots this week that I haven't seen since I was a kid, really,” said Perez, who had five birdies in the third round and has made just two bogeys all week. “It's been awesome. I'll tell [my caddie], I cannot believe the shot I just saw. You see like Jason Day and Rory [McIlroy], these top players, awesome players, like how the hell do they do it, and I'm starting to hit a couple of these now. I think I got some new life in my old age here.”

Case in point: He drove the 306-yard par-4 14th on Saturday, setting up an easy two-putt birdie. On the 588-yard 15th, he had just a 7-wood into the green. He’s hitting it longer with his irons, too.

“I'm a little surprised that I played this well so far, but it's nice,” Perez said. “I was really trying to grind enough just to get in the [FedEx Cup] playoffs and then kind of really get on it for the start of next year, but hopefully if some things go right tomorrow I can do something nice.”

The pain of the calf strain is still high, Perez said, and he’s been receiving treatment throughout the week with a sleeve that goes over the leg and helps with swelling and circulation.

But this isn’t entirely unfamiliar territory for the three-time PGA Tour winner.

In 2016, Perez underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum, returning eight months later. When he did? He won in just his third start back.