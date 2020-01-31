Our favorite Super Bowl-inspired golf products to get you ready for the big game

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have fans flooding Miami for Super Bowl 54. There will be plenty of golf played around the city before the big game, but even if you're not headed to the big game, we collected some of our favorite Super Bowl golf products and gear to help you celebrate.

* All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nike Dri-Fit Super Bowl LIV Men's Polo ($60)

Nike released a Super Bowl-inspired capsule ahead of the big game, so you can watch the game in style. The Dri-Fit Super Bowl LIV golf shirt has on-course performance qualities and a striking Super Bowl logo at the chest. The silver colorway is modern and easy to match with, so you'll be able to wear it all year long.

Available at nike.com

Wilson NFL Golf Balls ($25 for a 12-pack)

Rep your favorite team on the course with these Wilson golf balls.

Available at wilson.com

Dormie Headcover ($110 )

This handmade puttercover is great for any football fan. It's got a form-fitting design to cover most blade putters and a magnet closure for a secure closure. The full-leather exterior is water and stain-resistant for an extra long life in the bag. Available at dormieworkshop.com

Cutter & Buck

Cutter & Buck has a versatile collection of NFL fan gear to display your team spirit. The half-zip tops ($120-$165) have subtle team logos for a clean look that won't make you look like you are wearing a jersey on the golf course. Note: these items are custom-made, so they'll take up to two weeks to receive. Available at cutterbuck.com

FANMATS Putting Mat ($40)

Practice your putting while watching the game with this portable practice mat.

Wilson NFL Golf Bags ($150)

These lightweight bags weigh about four pounds and are made from a durable, weather-ready polyester fabric. Each has eight pockets, an umbrella holder, velcro glove patch and rain hood. It's a bold statement to carry, so that no one will confuse where your NFL allegiance falls. Available at wilson.com

Seamus Golf Gridiron Football Leather Driver Cover ($195)

The creative artisans at Seamus Golf developed this driver cover to feel like an actual football. The embroidered lacing allows for a quick toss around, if the mood arises mid-round. Available at seamusgolf.com

Nike Dri-Fit Sideline Super Bowl LIV Long-sleeve Crew ($40)

This casual crew sweatshirt has a ton of style and performance elements packed in. The Super Bowl LIV details at the chest and sleeves are enhanced by a diamond design inspired by the ring winners are awarded. The sweatshirt has sweat-wicking technology to keep you cool even if the game gets tight.

Available at nike.com

Team Golf Umbrella ($50)

This double canopy golf umbrella provides great coverage. Multi-color panels will keep things bright in the darkest conditions and durable framing will hold up in the strongest winds.

Team Golf Switchfix Divot Tool ($18)

A divot tool is an effective and affordable way to show team spirit. This lightweight aluminum gadget won Golf Digest's Editors Choice over the past three years for making repairing ball marks easy and minimizing damage to the greens.

Fanatics Hats

Fanatics has all the NFL gear you can imagine to prep for the big game. These caps are reasonably priced ($18-$40) and are stylish enough to wear all year long. The Super Bowl logos add an extra special touch to remind everyone of your team's 2020 muscle.

Available at fanatics.com

