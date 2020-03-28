Oregon star Payton Pritchard's handles are the closest thing we'll get to a SportsCenter Top 10 play right now

Trending
Had things gone according to plan, Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard could have been preparing for a monumental Elite Eight game on this fine Saturday. Instead, he's stuck inside without sports like the rest of us. It gets sadder every time you think about it.

But at least Pritchard is keeping busy in his garage, where he shot this video of a figure 8 dribbling routine and tweeted it out to his 10.7 K followers late Friday night. Would we rather be watching him make it rain from beyond the three-point line in a game right now? Of course, but this mesmerizing video of his handles will have to do for now:

Pretty impressive. The closest thing we will get to a "SportsCenter Top 10" play right now. To those replying with comments like "not impressed" or "every player can do this," please, do us all a favor and throw your device in a sewer so you aren't allowed to tweet your garbage takes anymore. Thanks.

By the way, for the golf nuts out there, yes, that does appear to be a Pacific Dunes flag hung up in Pritchard's garage in the background:

Pritchard has been working on his golf game as well during the quarantine:

Loading

View on Instagram

Pritchard was in the midst of a career season at Oregon, averaging career-highs of 20.5 points per game, 5.5 assists per game and 4.3 rebounds per game as a senior. He is one of the five finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year Trophy. We'll end with his highlight tape as a reminder of what we missed by not being able to watch this dude go on a sick NCAA Tourney run (dies a little more inside):

