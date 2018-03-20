Olympic golf's format, competitions and qualifying to remain unchanged for 2020 Summer Games

Golf's return to the Olympics was generally well-received in 2016, although some took issue with the lack of creativity surrounding the format and competition. Which was to be expected; after all, it was the sport's first Summer Games in over a century. The idea was to build a solid foundation in Rio and implement changes—such as match play, a team element or mixed-gender pairings—as the sport became acclimated with the global event.

While that hope may one day manifest, it will not be in 2020.

According to the Golf Channel, players received notice on Monday that the qualification process for both the men’s and women’s competitions will remain unchanged for the Tokyo Games, as will the stroke-play format.

Qualification begins on July 1, 2018, and will end on June 22, 2020 for the men. The top 59 players from the Olympic Golf Rankings—which is fueled by the Official World Golf Ranking—will earn an invitation to Japan. The host country is guaranteed a spot in the field.

Golf at the 2020 Olympics will be held at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Justin Rose and Inbee Park are the defending golf medalists.

