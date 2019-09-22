Trending
No Faith

Not even Danny Willett's own brother thought he was going to win the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday

Danny Willett
Harry Trump

Three years ago this week, Danny Willet's brother, Pete "P.J." Willett gained quite a bit of notoriety for having too much faith in his brother and the European Ryder Cup team. His inflammatory remarks about American crowds further fueled the fire at Hazeltine, and the U.S. team would later make P.J. eat his words, dominating the Euros for a 17-11 victory. Danny posted an 0-3 record in the loss.

On Sunday, it was P.J.'s lack of faith in his brother that caught the attention of many who follow him on Twitter. With Danny tied for the lead with Jon Rahm after three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship, you'd think P.J. would tweet words of encouragement, and maybe even make the trip to Surrey to see if his little bro could capture his seventh European Tour title. Yeah, not exactly:

At the time this was tweeted, Danny and Rahm were still in the midst of a final-round battle, but as they came down the stretch Danny remained steady while Rahm gave chase. His aggressiveness led to two back nine bogeys, which proved to be too much to overcome. Danny birdied the final two holes to win by three strokes, giving him his first worldwide victory since the 2018 DP World Tour Championship. P.J. tweeted through it as best as he could:

Funny stuff, as always, from P.J. He may have not had much faith in Danny on Sunday, but at least he was glued to the TV for every shot to see his brother prove him wrong. Isn't that what sibling love is all about?

RELATED: Never forget P.J. Willett's hilarious Twitter rant from the 2016 Masters

