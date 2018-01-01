NFL star Larry Fitzgerald has golf...and golf...and golf...and golf in his future, but football? He won't say

Football may or may not be in Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald’s immediate future, but golf is.

Fitzgerald, who on Sunday completed yet another stellar season in a Hall of Fame career, was asked about when a decision on 2018 might be coming.

“I don’t have any timetable,” he said in this story by Kyle Odegard of azcardinals.com . “Go play golf tomorrow. Tuesday play golf again. Wednesday I’ll play golf. Thursday I’ll play some more golf and we’ll figure it out as we go.”

Fitzgerald is an unabashed golf junkie, evidence of which can be found on GHIN.com, the USGA handicap index site. Fitzgerald is a member of four clubs — Whisper Rock in Scottsdale, Ariz., Paradise Valley in Phoenix and Interlachen and Spring Hill in his home state of Minnesota.

He posted 10 scores in November and another 10 in December, an active links schedule for an NFL player in season. His handicap index is 10.5, up from the 6.6 it was prior to the start of the season.

Fitzgerald was second in the NFL in receptions this season with 109. His 1,156 yards receiving represented the ninth time in his career that exceeded 1,000 yards. He is third in NFL history in both career receptions and career receiving yards.

