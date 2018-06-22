Mikal Bridges celebrates draft with hometown Sixers, promptly traded to depths of NBA hell

For all the crap the modern NBA player takes for surfing the waters of free agency, the Thursday tale of Mikal Bridges is proof that the league, like all sports, remains a cruel business.

Bridges was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 10th overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft. Bridges was as popular a pick as possible. Not only had Bridges led the Villanova Wildcats to two national championships, the All-American grew up in Philly and his mom worked for the Sixers as VP of Human Resources. When Bridges named was called, it seemed like a match in hoops heaven.

“It’s a great feeling to get picked by the Sixers,” Bridges said Thursday night. “Just watching them, especially this year, growing up watching them, going to games when I was young, it’s a blessing. My mom working there, went to Villanova right around the corner, played in Wells Fargo throughout the whole year this year. It’s just truly a blessing.”

It truly was...for the entire hour Bridges was a Sixer.

Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, he was shortly shipped to the Phoenix Suns, who are the exact opposite of "Trusting the Process." The Suns are a trainwreck of a franchise, its ownership and front office one of the worst in the league. There is no veteran leadership, the new coach is unproven, and its star, Devin Booker, is likely an empty-calorie stat-stuffer. His future would be brighter manning center for the Dunder Mifflin co-ed work league.

City of Brotherly Love, indeed.

