Masters 2019: Tiger Woods' historic final round in pictures
Golf Digest photographers Dom Furore, J.D. Cuban, and Christian Iooss capture Woods' march to a 15th major title2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. — We don’t know yet, because it’s still plenty early, but it’s possible Tiger Woods’ comeback win at the 2019 Masters could end up as the most written-about golf tournament ever. We say that in part because of the magnitude of a player rebounding from the depths of scandal and painful injury. But also because words are plentiful in the Internet age, and Tiger already inspires more than anyone.
But pictures are different, especially at Augusta National, where cell phones are checked at the door, and the job of capturing history is left to the professionals. On Sunday, Golf Digest photographers Dom Furore, J.D. Cuban, and Christian Iooss were there for every step of Woods’ journey to a 15th major title, producing a collection of images that will carry as much significance, if not more, with time. — Sam Weinman
