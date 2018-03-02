InjuriesMarch 2, 2018

Martin Kaymer gives update on wrist, says he's unsure when he'll play again

By

Martin Kaymer withdrew from last week's Honda Classic with a right wrist injury following a first-round 75. A week later, the two-time major champ remains unsure of when he'll tee it up again.

On Friday, Kaymer tweeted a video in which he explained that his doctor in Germany diagnosed a misplaced bone in the wrist. Kaymer said he's gotten "a few injections" and that he's going to take some time off while his wrist recovers.

"The next time I'll be back on the golf course? I don't know yet," Kaymer says in the video. "But hopefully, sooner than later."

"I'm trying to do the right thing now and wait really until it's really healed," Kaymer adds later.

Here's Kaymer's full statement:

Kaymer is the third high-profile player currently sidelined with a wrist injury. In January, Brooks Koepka announced he had a partially torn tendon in his left wrist and that he hopes to return for the Masters. And last month, Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Waste Management Phoenix Open with a left injury. Matsuyama was expected to play at next week's Valspar Championship, but pushed his return date back to the Arnold Palmer Invitational the following week.

RELATED: Watch Martin Kaymer take delight in proving his caddie wrong

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursBrooks Koepka's little brother shares the lead on t…
Golf News & ToursEuropean Tour: Kaymer Holds Off Poulter - Golf Dige…
Golf News & ToursKaymer moves past Woods in world ranking - Golf Dig…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection