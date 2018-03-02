Martin Kaymer gives update on wrist, says he's unsure when he'll play again

Martin Kaymer withdrew from last week's Honda Classic with a right wrist injury following a first-round 75. A week later, the two-time major champ remains unsure of when he'll tee it up again.

On Friday, Kaymer tweeted a video in which he explained that his doctor in Germany diagnosed a misplaced bone in the wrist. Kaymer said he's gotten "a few injections" and that he's going to take some time off while his wrist recovers.

"The next time I'll be back on the golf course? I don't know yet," Kaymer says in the video. "But hopefully, sooner than later."

"I'm trying to do the right thing now and wait really until it's really healed," Kaymer adds later.

Here's Kaymer's full statement:

Kaymer is the third high-profile player currently sidelined with a wrist injury. In January, Brooks Koepka announced he had a partially torn tendon in his left wrist and that he hopes to return for the Masters. And last month, Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Waste Management Phoenix Open with a left injury. Matsuyama was expected to play at next week's Valspar Championship, but pushed his return date back to the Arnold Palmer Invitational the following week.

